How West Yorkshire stalking victims can reach out for vital help: Tracy Brabin

Murder in slow motion, that’s how stalking is described.It is a horrendous crime which has a truly debilitating effect on victims.

Concerningly, reports of stalking are increasing, up over 14 per cent in West Yorkshire compared to last year.

When I spoke to stalking victims earlier this year, we heard stories that were truly shocking.

Victims have told us that “He constantly rings and sends text messages and if I do not reply he will threaten to come to my house.”

Tracy Brabin says help is available for stalking victims in West Yorkshire (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Another said “It’s like he knows my every move. This makes me feel very frightened.”

A third said “How much longer will this go on? What else will they do?”

It’s this threat of the unknown that is most concerning.

We know that stalking can be the beginning of a tragedy.

In nearly every case of intimate partner homicide, the perpetrator had a history of coercive control, domestic abuse, or stalking.

We cannot allow this to continue.

If we intervene early, protect the victim, and stop the stalker, we can save lives.

Across West Yorkshire, that’s exactly what we’re doing.

As National Stalking Awareness Week commences, I want anyone affected by this crime to know that we are here to support you.

As Mayor, I’ve invested in a Stalking Advocacy Service, working with Victim Support to provide independent caseworkers, who offer specialist support to victims.

The service, which launched in October, has been funded with over £450,000 and is part of a wider £14m investment in victims’ services.

This service is free and confidential, and victims don’t need to have reported to the police in order to access help.

If you approach the service, you will be believed.

The caseworkers we are funding provide practical and emotional support, giving advice to help victims stay safe and understand their rights.

They can advocate on victim’s behalf with the police and wider criminal justice system.

Over 550 people have been supported so far.

This number is far too high – but I’m proud that we’ve been able to help so many people who have suffered this terrible crime.

I am determined to create a safer, fairer West Yorkshire.

Stalking is a crime that disproportionately affects women and girls, the safety of whom is a top priority for me.

My message to the perpetrators is clear – you have no place to hide.

West Yorkshire Police are taking action and you will be brought to justice.

A special unit has been established to clamp down on stalking, with increased use of special restraining orders, and targeting of online stalking.

Any victim should feel confident in coming forward to report stalking in our region.

You will be believed.

We can stop stalking and you can get justice.

Tracy Brabin is Mayor of West Yorkshire.