How West Yorkshire’s creative potential can drive economic recovery: Kully Thiarai

Kully Thiarai

Both have outstanding cultural assets, heritage and architecture worthy of national celebration. Bradford is the city where my own creativity was ignited and a door opened up to new possibilities and opportunities, after watching an incredible performance by young Black dancers at Theatre in the Mill.

Turned out that I was watching one of the early performances by the now internationally renowned Phoenix Dance Theatre. And Theatre in the Mill has continued to be a home for talent to emerge and grow. It’s wonderful to see the city – a radical melting pot of creative talent – put itself forward in this way.

Wakefield, already the national home for UK sculpture with the outstanding Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the modernist triumph that is the David Chipperfield-designed Hepworth, is, at the same time, rightly proud of its food heritage with its quirky annual celebration of rhubarb.

Investigate both places more closely and you will find a rich seam of diverse talent. Beyond the obvious cultural rationale to bid, the decision to enter this Government-led competition is an economically savvy one too. With our local authorities facing unprecedented financial challenges, the investment that the UK City of Culture title brings, undoubtedly offers the opportunity to ‘level-up’.

During Hull City of Culture in 2017, £300m was generated into the local economy from the year. It was this economic foresight that led to cross-party support in Leeds to say ‘Let’s do it anyway!’ after the city was so cruelly ejected from the European Capital of Culture contest.

Independent research demonstrates that LEEDS 2023 can be expected to create 2,300 extra jobs in the creative industries and generate an additional £114m into the visitor economy. And the good news is that the opportunities are there for those living outside Leeds, just as much as those who live in the city.

With a predicted return on investment across the region of £8 for every £1 invested in culture, we can not only contribute to West Yorkshire’s post-pandemic recovery, but we can also set the path for a skills surge in the creative industries across the region. Kirklees and Calderdale are also investing in their culture and creative industries because they know that they are key drivers of our economic and social recovery from this pandemic.

In its first two years, since reopening in 2017, The Piece Hall contributed almost £27m to the Calderdale economy. And it’s no surprise if you check out their exciting programme of activity over the summer – who doesn’t want to go to the beach in Halifax?!

The cultural and creative industries have a critical role to play at this time: we can create good new jobs, develop the skills and talent of young people, attract business and visitors to the region and help retain the talent pool of students once their studies here are complete.

And, of course, let’s not forget the sheer joy and pleasure that cultural events bring us, when we come together with friends and family to share an extraordinary experience in all the myriad ways we do: it’s good for the soul.

Anyone that journeyed with the England football team through Euro 2020 felt the power and strength of community when we come together. Under Gareth Southgate’s leadership a new collective narrative was written as the team set out to create iconic moments and new memories. That’s what culture does.

West Yorkshire mayhor Tracy Brabin is committed to promoting the creative industries.

The power of culture is in its ability to bring us together, to harness the power of our imaginations and enable us to address some of the major issues of our time, from poverty to the health and wellbeing of our communities.

Whatever the outcome of the City of Culture competition, it is clear is that West Yorkshire is brimming with confidence and ambition about unleashing its creative potential to the world.

With a new Mayor whose commitment to a Creative New Deal is clear, we stand ready to ‘do it anyway’ and work with our partners across the region to realise the full potential of our creative economy.

Let’s work together to Let Culture Loose across West Yorkshire for a shared prosperity that benefits everyone, building inclusive growth across all our communities.

Kully Thiarai is CEO and Creative Director of LEEDS 2023.