Hull Council’s fight for fair funding as local authorities face frightening future: Mike Ross

Hull is a unique city sitting at the heart of East Yorkshire. The problems our residents face, however, are by no means unique.

Hull’s communities have faced a cost of living crisis like no other, twinned with sky-high inflation and bill-busting energy prices.

Hull’s local economy has been hit hard by this Government's failure to get to grips with these issues and its local people who are paying the price.

Hull’s Council, under Liberal Democrat leadership, delivered a balanced budget last year and delivered plans to make Hull cleaner, greener and safer. This year we will do the same.

Mike Ross is leader of Hull City Council

However, there is an elephant in the room almost identical to the size of the cost of living crisis that local people face – that is fair funding from the Government to allow local Councils to get the basics right and give local people a fair deal. This week we have seen Nottingham City Council declare itself effectively bankrupt with a £23m overspend projected for 2023/24.

For years Hull has been left behind by Westminster, cuts to funding twinned with outright ignorance have left local people feeling taken for granted and a Council constantly playing catch up.

While securing a huge new devolution deal will help our city’s long-term prosperity, there is still much to be desired when we talk about local council funding.

A Government that on the one hand promotes power to local communities and Council must use the other to put its money where its mouth is. And if the government wants to see it’s devolution ambitions realised, it cannot be allowed to let local councils collapse when they do so much of the legwork to make it work.

Hull will be able to set a balanced budget and maintain vital services that residents rely on over the next 12 months. This is already being done on a shoestring compared to funding from years past. Sadly, the Conservative Government seem set to continue to deprive local areas, particularly in the North of England, of the support they need. Cross-party we recognise in Hull the serious challenges facing the council’s finances and know who it is that needs to step up and support it.

We now are faced with the perilous task of getting the basics of local services right as London politicians watch on and cut funding. This is without even considering wider regeneration plans and more support for local communities.

Like households across the country, local Councils are facing a cost of living crisis. This toxic cocktail means that residents don’t get the fair deal they deserve.

Without additional Government support, many places like Hull face a frightening future.

Hull, much like too many other areas across the region, is facing unprecedented challenges. Despite real positive change for local people in the form of money to support food banks, tackle crime and clean streets across communities, the odds are stacked against our council and in turn it is local communities who will suffer.

The buck stops with this Government.

If the Government continues to ignore, neglect and starve local councils and local people in places like Hull it will leave them with the crisis for generations to come. My message to the Government is clear: fund Councils fairly or ignore us and our residents at your peril.