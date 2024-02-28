I’m the woman who crashed Milan Fashion Week – here’s why - Lucy Ferguson

With the words ‘Wear Your Own Skin’ and ‘Turn Your Back on Animal Skins’ painted on my torso, I stormed the catwalk at Fendi’s show in an action for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Our goal? To protest the use of fur and other animal skins by the brand (and others in the industry) and to remind consumers that, as my sign said, ‘Animals Are Not Clothing’.

PETA entity supporters frequently crash catwalks around the world to highlight the suffering of the billions of animals abused for fashion – but for me, this disruption was my first. I must admit, my heart was in my throat as I waited for my chance to push out onto the runway, well aware that my arrival would be met with shock and disdain, followed, of course, by my swift removal. I was nervous but found that staying focused on the fate of animals exploited for their fur, skin, and feathers helped me hold my mettle – and my sign aloft – even as security led me from the runway.

Consumers are becoming more conscious when it comes to fashion purchases, and many luxury designers – though not Fendi – have banned glaringly cruel fur from their collections. But there is still much work to be done before animals are removed from the supply chain entirely. While the industry tries to hide behind disingenuous welfare schemes, PETA continues to share eyewitness investigations that prove that the only humane materials are vegan ones.

Lucy Ferguson is digital campaigns officer at PETA.

Fashion houses like Fendi, Hermès, Gucci, Coach, and Burberry like to promote themselves as ‘luxury’, but there’s nothing luxurious about wearing the lifeless skin of an individual who languished in captivity before their violent slaughter. We know more about animal sentience than ever – and those who are tortured and killed for their body parts are just as unique and feeling as the dogs and cats many of us share our homes with. From workers who tear the hair from gentle goats’ backs to shoppers who buy the resultant cashmere jumper, everyone involved in the supply or demand of such products is contributing to the suffering of a sensitive animal.

Not only is using animals for their skins, fur, feathers, and fleece cruel, it also takes a huge toll on the environment and human health. Turning animal skin into leather requires up to 170 different chemicals – including chromium, cyanide, and aluminium. This toxic cocktail has been shown to harm the workers who are exposed to them and pollute nearby waterways. Meanwhile, animal agriculture – which includes the leather industry – is one of the leading contributors to the climate catastrophe. Following my unwelcome catwalk cameo, Fendi (and other fashion houses that make a mint from animal suffering) will likely scramble to safeguard future shows against PETA’s presence.

They’d be wiser to work towards a future that doesn’t see them sending corpses down the runway and selling stolen body parts. Animal-free upgrades to leather, exotic skins, and wool abound. Until all the stars of fashion week are made from vegan materials – and until every cramped cage, rancid pit, and blood-soaked abattoir is empty – PETA will continue to steal the spotlight and stand up for animals.