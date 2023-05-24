The increase in private healthcare sales recorded by insurance giant Aviva has to be seen as a positive as it will help relieve some of the pressures on the NHS.

'Data released earlier this month showed that a raft of NHS targets are currently being missed, including a key 62-day cancer target'. PIC: PA

However, a drive towards adopting a wholly insurance-based healthcare system would not only be dangerous but also betray the founding principles of the NHS.

Free healthcare at the point of use in this country, despite its flaws, is still envied across the world.

It is only right that people who can afford private cover or companies who are able to offer that benefit, take up the option. After all, data released earlier this month showed that a raft of NHS targets are currently being missed, including a key 62-day cancer target. The Government also missed a target of eliminating 18-month waits for planned NHS care such as knee and hip replacements, though numbers have fallen dramatically in recent months.

But it is clear that not everyone will be able to afford healthcare insurance, despite the uplift in sales enjoyed by Aviva.

A key issue that is blighting the NHS is poor workforce planning and that won’t be solved by private health insurance. There are simply not enough nurses, paramedics and doctors to effectively tackle the growing burden of an ageing population.

And in order to tackle this, the pay disputes that have led to widespread industrial action need to be resolved by the Government.

