Intruiging North Yorkshire mayoral race is a new kind of devolution: Julian Pearce

Sandwiched between the West Yorkshire powerhouse and the Tees Valley entity, which has forged its own path, this new electoral area is geographically enormous and incorporates industry, spa towns, seaside resorts, mile upon mile of farmland, and Yorkshire’s historic capital.

Traditionally if you were to think of North Yorkshire politically, your thoughts would turn Tory blue.

But look at constituency level polling for some of the areas within the electoral division, and the picture isn’t so clear. Later this year, York itself could well return two Labour MPs and there’s even talk of Harrogate turning out for the Lib Dems.

Julian Pearce of Yasper shares his view on the North Yorkshire mayoral race. Picture: Matt Radcliffe

Add these ingredients together and what we have is a mayoral race marked by intrigue and opportunity.

And what’s been seen to date is an energetic and high-profile campaign from two highly credible frontrunners in David Skaith (Labour) and Keane Duncan (Conservative).

Both have set out their stall to deal with the area’s significant challenges – transport and housing being chief among them.

So far, we have seen an election campaign fought on local issues. Both candidates have been hitting the streets and the doorsteps, making the case for why voters should place their trust in them.

A mayor for York and North Yorkshire represents a new kind of devolution.

Comparing the area to Greater Manchester or the West Midlands is like comparing chalk and cheese.

Priorities will be different; the demographic of the electorate will be different; and the way the new mayor operates will have to be different.

This will be the most rural mayoralty to date, and it will afford the winner the ability to carve out their own niche, exercising a different kind of power and influence.

But don’t make the mistake of thinking that the role will play second fiddle to the metro mayors of the North.

The new mayor will hold significant sway over policy and play a leading part in representing the unique mix of urban and rural communities.

Not only will this be an important role for the region, but there is the opportunity for this election to be a blueprint for rural representation.

Levelling-up our rural areas is just as important a task as in the towns and cities. Housing is one of the most acute challenges that a new mayor will need to address.

It’s not so much about finding suitable sites for new developments – they exist – it’s about ensuring that they’re built in a way that is sensitive to the needs of all, working alongside the private sector in a constructive and ultimately effective manner.

Similarly, kickstarting regeneration and industry – ensuring there is a steady supply of high-quality jobs for local people, will be a topic that needs urgent attention. Again, the land is there, and a new mayor needs to take bold steps.

Yasper’s polling in the neighbouring areas of West Yorkshire and the Tees Valley presents a mixed picture when it comes to the public perception of mayors and a salient lesson for those aspiring to this new role.

While the public generally seem to agree that mayors can play a role in levelling up, many still question their effectiveness.