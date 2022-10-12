Investment zones need to work for local communities - The Yorkshire Post says

The reaction to them has been mixed, even in Yorkshire - some areas have been receptive to the idea of zones that give tax breaks and cut red tape for the private sector. While others have been more guarded.

If anything that the Mike Ross, Hull Council leader’s, comments show is that if this policy is to work then local communities will need to be reassured about the wider impacts of hosting these investment zones.

Hull and East Riding is due to submit plans but Mr Ross has made clear that it would only be suitable if regulations that protect the environment and workers rights are not watered down.

Mike Ross: "We recognise that it is part of the Government agenda about bringing growth to the economy." PIC: Terry Carrott

"We recognise that it is part of the Government agenda about bringing growth to the economy,” Mr Ross says. “Clearly of course we want to see investment in industry across the city and have taken the decision to engage with the investment zone process to see what benefits it can also bring to Hull.”

There can be no denying that Yorkshire needs investment. The true economic potential of the region remains untapped.

But any measures must work for local people at large. They need to see the benefits in their communities. They should be able to walk the beaches on their doorstep without being greeted by sewage pollution. People want to see buses and trains run on time and to be able to afford these journeys.