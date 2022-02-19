Islamophobia non-response shames Boris Johnson who now needs to match Lord Kamlesh Patel’s resolve at YCCC – The Yorkshire Post says

Leeds imam Qari Asim is the Government's independent advisor on Islamophobia after being appointed 10 days into Boris Johnson's premiership.

It is now nearly three years since Leeds imam Qari Asim MBE was appointed – just 10 days after Mr Johnson became Prime Minister – as the Government’s independent advisor on Islamophobia.

His brief was to define the term in order to help eradicate racism and protect free speech, a difficult balance, and the Government’s initial commitment was precise.

“The Government is wholeheartedly committed to ensuring that Muslims are not targeted for hatred, persecution or discrimination,” said the late James Brokenshire, the then Communities Secretary, on Mr Asim’s appointment in July 2019.

Yet, despite this, Mr Asim is, to the Government’s discredit, still waiting for the resources – or terms of reference – to undertake this mission which was originally sanctioned by the PM in direct response to criticisms that both he, and the Tory party, were in denial about the issue and its wider repercussions.

Far too little appears to have changed if there’s any semblance of truth to the recent claims of Tory MP Nusrat Ghani that she was sacked as a minister due to her faith – an allegation now being further investigated.

And if Ministers want any further reminder about the importance of Mr Asim’s task, they only have to witness the difficulties that Lord Kamlesh Patel has encountered, and still does, as he strives – with purpose and conviction – to achieve cultural change at Yorkshire County Cricket Club in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Lord Patel deserves great credit for the decisive actions that he’s taken so far – steps which have helped safeguard the future of international cricket at Headingley. Now it falls to Ministers to show similar resolve and urgency.

