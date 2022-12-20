It isn’t just about affordable homes, but also stimulating economic regeneration - Sharon Jandu

It is a time of year when most people would expect to be excited by what the festive season and New Year will bring. A chance to get together with loved ones, have a break and prepare for a fresh start in January. Unfortunately, an ever-growing list of economic and social challenges have forced many into a state of worry and fear.

The cost of living crisis has bitten hard, with no end apparently in sight. The country is set to be in recession until 2024. Inflation remains sky high. Interest rates may continue to rise. In short, there appears little to celebrate or look forward to.

However, throughout my career, I have learnt that one of the keys to business success is to meet challenges head on – no matter how difficult the circumstances may be.

Those who know my background, most notably as a co-founder of Yorkshire Asian Business Association and in my current primary role as managing director of the Northern Asian Power policy think tank, will be aware of my determination to help others achieve their potential.

Sharon Jandu is chair of Unity Enterprise and a board member of Unity Housing Association.

It is with all of this in mind that I am delighted to be appointed as chair of Unity Enterprise and a board member of Unity Housing Association.

The latter was formed in 1987 to address the housing needs of BME communities in Leeds. Unity Enterprise followed in 2000 as a not-for-profit subsidiary company to support local entrepreneurial activity. It currently provides 142 affordable units for more than 80 diverse businesses across three centres, with capacity due to expand next summer following a £1.8m redevelopment of Leeds Media Centre. The centres are located in and around Chapeltown, an area of the city where I lived for more than a decade and know well. It is a challenged community but also a community filled with untapped talent.

Unity has earned a reputation as one of the country’s most successful and forward-thinking housing associations, driven by its social purpose to fight inequality and empower BME people – particularly those living in deprived communities.

The revitalisation of these communities is not just about providing high quality affordable homes, but also stimulating social and economic regeneration, improving life opportunities and addressing inequalities within sustainable neighbourhoods.

Unity Enterprise is a key component of this work through its support for local businesses including initiatives to identify and develop local entrepreneurs.

As FSB Area Leader in Yorkshire, Humber and the North-East, and a CBI Regional Council Member for Yorkshire and Humber, I want to develop new strategic partnerships to support the creative endeavours of the Unity Enterprise team which was recently boosted by the recruitment of Richard Altoro as Business Adviser. This includes working to ensure the communities Unity serves have another strong voice at the table for major policy discussions such as on the future direction of the levelling up agenda and the Northern Powerhouse.

Allied to this, I intend to use the platform my position as Unity Enterprise Chair offers to highlight the challenges faced by BME people wishing to set up and grow their own businesses.

Yes, we do live in incredibly difficult times. But with a blend of determination and first-hand experience gained over many years, I look forward to being at the heart of delivering a winning strategy to help many more people achieve their business aspirations and live better lives.

