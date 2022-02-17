‘It nearly killed me’: York postmistress relieves fraud ordeal at Horizon inquiry – The Yorkshire Post says

A screen grab dated 17/02/22 from Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry of Wendy Martin, who is a former subpostmistress has said the stress of dealing with the Post Office's faulty IT system "nearly killed" her after it repeatedly caused shortfalls in her accounts, the inquiry has heard.

“I was stupid. I thought I was securing my future,” she lamented.

Little did she realise that she was signing away the rest of her life after becoming embroiled in the Post Office’s Horizon IT scandal that saw thousands of postmasters effectively persecuted – financially, emotionally and mentally – over an accounting error which was not their fault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Post Office accounting scandal continues to shock the nation.

Even now, more than five years after she shut in branch because she could no longer handle the “stress”, she is a shadow of a former self and ravaged by depression as she continues to count her losses – both in terms of money and health – in a shocking case which has now earned its own infamy as Britain’s largest ever miscarriage of justice.

And it is important that Ms Martin, and every other postmaster who saw their reputations ruined by intransigent and insensitive Post Office bosses, are praised for having the courage to relive their harrowing ordeal at the public inquiry now underway in order to set the record straight. “It nearly killed me,” she said.

Not only will such testimony remind Ministers – including Chancellor Rishi Sunak – that current compensation arrangements are woefully inadequate, but it will also enable culpable Post Office executives to be held to account and, hopefully, shamed former boss Paula Vennells CBE, and others, being stripped of their now totally discredited honours.

The Post Office accounting scandal continues to shock the nation.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.