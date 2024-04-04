It will take time and a lot of work to restore trust following the Sheffield tree scandal

That trust is still absent today and will take a lot of time and work to restore. Let’s not forget that ordinary people were effectively criminalised for simply trying to stop the wanton destruction of their city.

The furore over the leader of Sheffield City Council’s incorrect response to a street tree campaigner’s complaint about protesters who were subjected to “illegitimate pressure “over a court threat highlights there’s a long way to go to heal relations between the council and wronged campaigners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked why a formal complaint from those illegitimately pressured to sign a draconian undertaking had so far taken three years to process, Tom Hunt responded in March that the complaint was not progressed in 2021.

A file photo of tree protests on Kenwood Road in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield. PIC: Scott Merrylees

“This is because the independent street tree inquiry was announced at that time and it was felt that the inquiry was a better way of resolving the issues that were raised,” he added.

What he failed to include in his response was “and the council’s response to it”. The omission of just a few words caused consternation. It shows that councillors need to choose their words very carefully because trust is at a premium.