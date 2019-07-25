Jared O’Mara is MP in name only in Sheffield Hallam and must be removed – The Yorkshire Post says

AS Jared O’Mara appears to have no intention of giving up his £79,468 a year salary as Sheffield Hallam’s supposed MP, it now falls to Parliament to take appropriate action.

This much is clear after chief of staff Gareth Arnold used Mr O’Mara’s own social media feed to condemn the moral bankruptcy – and sheer laziness – of his now former boss. “You do not care about your constituents. You do not care about anyone but yourself,” he added.

Jared O'Mara is MP in name only for Sheffield Hallam.

Totally damning, it has become an all-too-familiar criticism since Mr O’Mara, originally selected by Labour, pulled off a shock win in the 2017 election over Nick Clegg, the former Deputy Prime Minister.

Little more than a MP in name only, he has spoken in Parliament in just three debates and has spurned the chance to use his status to promote disability rights – he suffers from cerebral palsy and is autistic – or the very many concerns of his constituents. He appears to have declined the counsel of experienced MPs and his office is invariably closed.

Jared O'Mara MP speaking during a Westminster Hall debate.

Yet, ironically, it is the Recall of MPs Act 2015 – one of Sir Nick’s political achievements – which is thwarting attempts to remove Mr O’Mara, now sitting as an Independent, from office.

It gives voters the power to call a by-election if called if their MP is found guilty of criminality – or indiscretions over expense clams. It does not apply to the lackadaisical unless the Committee on Standards expels an errant politician from Parliament for 10 sitting days.

As such, the Committee needs to begin an immediate inquiry into Mr O’Mara’s lack of diligence – and disregard for his staff. And the reasons are two-fold. To ensure the people of Sheffield Hallam get the proper representation they need and to avoid any risk of hardworking MPs becoming besmirched inadvertently by Mr O’Mara’s now appalling reputation.