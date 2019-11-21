Jeremy Corbyn’s protest politics masks his flaws as a politician in this general election – The Yorkshire Post says

IF these were normal political times, Jeremy Corbyn would not even be competing to become Prime Minister because Labour would be headed by a more mainstream leader.

Yet he is still in contention because his left-wing agenda appealed to the party’s core supporters, particularly young voters, at a time of soul-searching – and the abiding failure of the Tories to respect Mr Corbyn’s formidable abilities as a campaigner.

Will Jeremy Corbyn make a good Prime Minister?

Labour can put an end to Yorkshire’s public transport nightmare - here’s how: Jon Trickett

A radical leader steeped in the politics of protest, he has – in fairness – changed the dynamics of the debate and forced the Tories to reappraise their position when it comes to the NHS, housing and so on.

Questions of trust floor Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn in ITV election debate - The Yorkshire Post says

However a career as a lifelong campaigner is not a sufficient qualification to be Prime Minister – and Labour’s manifesto is unlikely to have offered sufficient reassurance to the undecided.

Jeremy Corbyn launched Labour's manifesto in the West Midlands 24 hours before he takes place in a Question Time special in Sheffield.

Our duty to vote despite Britain being faced with the worst choice ever at this general election – Yorkshire Post Letters

Though Labour has, in fairness, published a prospectus for power – the Tories have still to do so with less than three weeks to go until polling day – it is still unclear how the party will generate sufficient economic growth to pay for a fraction of its eye-watering spending commitments.

It is still unclear how Labour can unite the country when its nuanced approach on Brexit – a renegotiated deal with the EU followed by a second referendum – lacks the clarity being offered by the respective stances taken by the Tories and Lib Dems.

And it is still unclear how Mr Corbyn can broaden his support base – the number one test for all prospective premiers – when he has allowed his party, and his leadership, to be brought into disrepute by its inadequate response to a series of scandals involving anti-Semitism.

Yet the very fact Mr Corbyn is still in political play, despite these doubts and many more about his suitability to hold the highest office, is not necessarily a reflection on him – it is a depressing indictment of the calibre of leadership on offer in 2019.