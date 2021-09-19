Jimmy Greaves and his place in history as England and Spurs legend dies – The Yorkshire Post says

The world of football is mourning Jimmy Greaves, the legendary England and Tottenham Hotspur striker.

What is known however, as English football mourns one of its ever greatest ever names, is that there are few strikers, past or present, who come close to matching his prowess in front of goal.

After all, Greaves remains the highest goalscorer in the history of English top-flight football and Tottenham Hotspur’s most prolific striker – despite the exploits of the current talisman Harry Kane.

Yet, while Kane has been valued at £150m, how much would a player like Greaves be worth today in today’s inflated soccer finances which are far removed from his own playing days before becoming one half of the Saint and Greavsie double act on TV with Ian St John?

He’d be priceless – and it’s just a shame that he had to wait so long for a World Cup medal or wider recognition about his place in history.

Manchester United's Nobby Stiles (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Jimmy Greaves in a tussle for the ball during the First Division match at White Hart Lane, London.