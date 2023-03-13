Junior doctors strike highlights malaise at the heart of government policy - The Yorkshire Post says

Another day and another vital part of the workforce that makes up the NHS is on strike. This time tens of thousands of junior doctors have withdrawn their labour as a result of dissatisfaction over pay.

They join the ranks of ambulance workers, nurses and other NHS staff to take strike action in recent months.

The 72-hour walkout will see operations and appointments cancelled for thousands of patients.

In the past, a career as a doctor was seen as something that some of the most talented young people in society aspired to.

Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line. The British Medical Association is holding a 72-hour walkout in a dispute over pay. PIC: Callum Parke/PA Wire

But the reality is that the situation has been allowed to deteriorate to such an extent that the British Medical Association (BMA) says junior medics could earn more per hour if they worked in Pret A Manger with pay having fallen 26 per cent since 2008/09. Does the Government really think it is wise or acceptable for junior doctors to face these conditions?

The country faces tough choices and the NHS is not immune from facing budgetary constraints. However, this is a situation that has been allowed to slowly spiral out of control by the successive Tory led governments.

This will create further problems down the line as talented young people are put off pursuing careers as doctors, given the conditions that they face.