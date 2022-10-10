The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said 57 per cent of its members had voted to accept a 15 per cent pay rise. Previously, barristers had requested a pay rise of 25 per cent.

However, the real sticking point was whether any rise offered would apply to the backlog of cases. A point which the previous administration refused to cede ground on.

The justice system was already playing catch up as a result of a backlog of mounting cases due to the pandemic.

Brandon Lewis is the Justice Minister. PIC: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The CBA says it is now “hoping for a new relationship” with the Government, having been treated “shabbily” previously.

It shows that the Government can resolve industrial disputes if it comes around the table to negotiate. And provides hope that the Transport Secretary, who has talked up doing a deal with transport unions, will also be able to reach a compromise.

But this isn’t the end game when it comes to the justice system. Instead it should be the start of the conversation about the dilapidation of the justice system in this country.

Our democracy is underpinned by the rule of law. And the countless court closures across the country is an emblem of law and order disappearing from people’s doorsteps.

