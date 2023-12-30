Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow should have received knighthoods: The Yorkshire Post says

The extraordinary charity work of Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow has rightly been recognised in the New Year Honours List – and in typical style, each man has focused on praising the other rather than hailing their own achievement.

However, there will undoubtedly be some disappointment amongst the wider public that the pair are to receive CBEs rather than knighthoods.

The former Leeds Rhinos team-mates, whose unbreakable friendship has inspired the nation, are getting CBEs for services to motor neurone disease awareness.

The awards represent a higher honour than the OBE Sinfield has to his name and the MBE Burrow has but there had been hopes both men would be in line for knighthoods, with more than 35,000 people signing a petition to that effect.

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow have inspired the nation and raised millions for charity. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The honours committee has decided against that on this occasion but in this newspaper’s view, their combined achievements more than match the official criteria for receiving a knighthood.

Cabinet Office guidance states that to qualify an individual needs to demonstrate “a pre-eminent contribution in any field of activity (usually at national level), or in a capacity which will be recognised by peer groups as inspirational and significant nationally and demonstrates sustained commitment”.

Sinfield has raised over £15m through a series of extraordinary challenges since his friend Burrow was diagnosed with MND, an incurable and life-limiting condition, in December 2019 while the latter man has done extraordinary work raising awareness of the condition in the public eye and raised millions himself.