King Charles’ appearance at Easter Sunday service is a comfort to the public
It was the King’s first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace on February 6.
The power of the monarchy to unite the nation was evident with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Since then, King Charles has provided the continuity that the country craved.
He has won the hearts and minds of the public with his unique ability to be so relatable and even the King’s cancer diagnosis has spurred more men to get checked out.
It has been a difficult few months for the Royals. Just over a week ago, the Princess of Wales revealed in a video message that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy.
She and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were understandably absent from the annual Easter Mattins Service as they spend the Easter holidays together adjusting to Kate’s diagnosis.
The Archbishop of Canterbury summed up the public’s mood towards the King and Princess of Wales perfectly as he wished them well in an Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral.
While this is a difficult time for the royals, the message from the public will have been clear to the King, which is that the whole country is with him and the Princess of Wales through their respective health challenges.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.