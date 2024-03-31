King Charles’ appearance at Easter Sunday service is a comfort to the public

It was the King’s first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace on February 6.

The power of the monarchy to unite the nation was evident with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Since then, King Charles has provided the continuity that the country craved.

He has won the hearts and minds of the public with his unique ability to be so relatable and even the King’s cancer diagnosis has spurred more men to get checked out.

King Charles III following the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. PIC: Hollie Adams/PA Wire

It has been a difficult few months for the Royals. Just over a week ago, the Princess of Wales revealed in a video message that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy.

She and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were understandably absent from the annual Easter Mattins Service as they spend the Easter holidays together adjusting to Kate’s diagnosis.

The Archbishop of Canterbury summed up the public’s mood towards the King and Princess of Wales perfectly as he wished them well in an Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral.

