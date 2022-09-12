King Charles III knows he will have to steer clear of political interventions - The Yorkshire Post says

It is no secret that our new Head of State has shown an interest in issues of the day.

He was well ahead of the curve when it came to climate change, urging action to safeguard the future of the planet. Just like his father the Duke of Edinburgh, who called attention to conservation and biodiversity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, as Prince of Wales he reportedly described the government’s plan to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda as “appalling”.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

But it is clear that King Charles is aware that it will no longer be possible for him to champion issues that he cares deeply about saying during his address to the nation that he would “uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation”.

His Majesty’s previous interventions should not be held against him but rather seen as a sign of a monarch who is in-tune with the challenges that the country faces.

The Queen was known for being sharp on the issues of the day during her weekly meetings with her Prime Ministers.

All the PMs would attend their weekly audience, knowing full well that discussions would be in confidence.