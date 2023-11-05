King's Speech 2023: What to expect from Rishi Sunak's policies including 'ban' on tents for homeless

Rishi Sunak may have stated his intention to avoid “short-term gimmicks” in Tuesday’s King’s Speech but the truth is the Prime Minister does need to deliver some eye-catching policies ahead of the looming General Election.

With the Conservative party lagging behind in the polls, Mr Sunak’s current strategy is based around the idea of taking “long-term decisions” and he has said the first King’s Speech in 70 years intends to lay the groundwork of building a better future for the next 70.

This all sounds laudable but the political reality is that the moment of setting out the legislative programme for the next session of Parliament represents his chance to make a mark with voters before next year’s expected General Election.

Some details have emerged ahead of the King’s Speech – with more pro-car policies, pressing ahead with a ban on no fault evictions of tenants and allowing police to enter the homes of suspected phone thieves without a warrant among the plans expected to be outlined.

Reports have also suggested that new powers could be given to police and councils allowing authorities to clear tents put up by homeless people if they are deemed to be a “nuisance”.

According to the Financial Times, as part of the measures, a civil offence could be established to fine charities found to have given tents to rough sleepers.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s description of rough sleeping as a “lifestyle choice” has angered many – and the divisive policy proposal appears to fit more closely to the category of short-term gimmick rather than long-term decision.