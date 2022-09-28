Kwasi Kwarteng's disastrous Mini-Budget is symptom of a bigger problem: Yorkshire Post Letters

The so called 'Mini Budget' has been a disaster.

The pound has plummeted to an all-time low against the dollar, raising import costs on oil, gas and food in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

Government borrowing is set to soar and with it a staggering increase in the cost of that borrowing.

Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget has received a negative reaction from the financial markets (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Interest rates are to rise making mortgages more expensive and putting pressure on already hard-pressed businesses.

The Resolution Foundation has stated that the incomes of the richest five per cent will grow by two per cent in the next financial year as a result of the tax cuts while the remaining 95 per cent of the population will get poorer as the cost-of-living crisis mounts.

It estimates that 2.3million people will fall below the poverty line, including 700,000 children.

So, how has this come about?

No-one voted for these polices: the polices of hard right, free market ideology, coupled with frankly incompetent economic management.

The Government is led by a Prime Minister chosen by 160,000 mainly white, wealthy and predominantly male members of the Tory Party.

A political system which allows this to happen can only be described as 'broken'.

The suggestion that the First Past the Post system creates stable governments is risible.

We have had three General Elections in the last seven years and four different Prime Ministers in the last six years.

The last time a party was elected to Government by a majority of the UK electorate was 1935. The only other European country to have a First Past the Post system is...Belarus.

We are in desperate need of consensus, not a Government of the hard right, as we have now, nor one of the hard left.

We need a Government of the centre, having the mandate of the majority of the electorate. We need Proportional Representation.

Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

The pound drops to all-time low against the dollar.

The wealthy get a tax reduction.

Interest rates increase massively.

Mortgage deals withheld.

Inflation is over ten per cent.

Trade with Europe down 20 per cent.

A third of UK exporters have ceased trading with the EU.

At Labour Party conference, Shadow Chancellor says Brexit needs sorting.

In my humble opinion, Brexit needs cancelling.

Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I admit to being somewhat of a Royalist having sworn allegiance to both King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II so Sir Keir Starmer has gone up a notch or two in my estimation after getting the Labour Conference to sing the National Anthem.

It just goes to show there is a streak of good in everybody.