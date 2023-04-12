Labour attack advert on Sunak crossed a line - The Yorkshire Post says

The world of politics is rough and only the toughest thrive but there is a line when it comes to decency that no party, which wants to be taken seriously, should cross.

The Labour Party crossed that line with its attack ads on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, claiming he did not think adults convicted of child sex assaults should go to prison.

The majority of the public has rightly criticised this advert as it is not only untrue but also a brazen attempt to simply besmirch the character of the Prime Minister. Not to mention the politicisation of child sexual abuse.

That is why it is disappointing that Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, said she is “unapologetic” over the attack ad.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, said she is “unapologetic” over the attack ad. PIC: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

It is particularly jarring as a lot of decent people stood up to similar attempts at a character assassination on the leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer.

Not least former PM Boris Johnson found himself facing a barrage of criticism for insinuating that Starmer failed to prosecute sex offender Jimmy Savile.

Decency in politics matters. Truth in politics should matter. And treating opponents with respect matters.

It seemed as if a page had been turned over following the chaotic premiership of Boris Johnson. And quite often the conciliatory tone at Prime Minister’s Questions has been welcome - especially on issues such as the war in Ukraine.

It is understandable that in the heat of an election campaign, local elections are just around the corner, political parties will aim jibes at each other but the focus should be on policy.