Labour eyeing pensioner vote shows how the Tories have even alienated loyal supporters

But what is worth examining is how the Tories have lost older voters including pensioners. This was a generation that the party had locked in for many years. It could be relied upon, come what may, at the ballot box.

However, the implosion of the Tory Party has opened the door for Labour to not only claw back red wall seats the Opposition haemorrhaged in the 2019 general election but also capitalise in Tory heartlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Reeves is a shrewd political operator. The MP for Leeds West knows better than anyone that Labour can make gains in Tory heartlands across places like North Yorkshire. The Opposition has been emboldened by the by-election victory in Selby and Ainsty.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (centre). PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Long-term Tory ambitions to scrap National Insurance contributions have raised questions over pensions.

The recent Budget did little for pensioners with many feeling the brunt of the cost of living crisis.

Little wonder that the Shadow Chancellor has been doing the rounds in North Yorkshire, in a bid to win over older voters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the Opposition still has a lot of work to do to win over disaffected Tory voters.

Many would still rather stay at home than vote Labour. Those are the voters that the Tory party still has a chance of winning over.