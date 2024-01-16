Labour needs to lay out its vision if it is to overcome electoral deficit following boundary changes

The turnaround of the Labour Party over the past four years under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership has been impressive.

But despite polling predicting a majority for the Opposition at the next general election, it won’t be straightforward for Labour following boundary changes.

The changes leave Labour needing a historic swing to win the general election, expected to be called later this year. If Starmer is to become prime minister then his party will have to achieve a swing of 12.7 points from the Conservatives.

A lot of parallels have been drawn between Tony Blair and Starmer. But the swing would need to be larger than the 10.2 points Blair’s Labour managed in 1997.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

The fact that the prospect of Labour securing a majority at the next General Election is even being discussed highlights the Tories Party’s fall from grace. Let’s not forget this was the party that secured a landslide victory in 2019, delivering a majority of 80. Of course Labour’s leadership deserves credit for turning the party around into a credible electoral force. But it has clearly been helped by the Tories hell-bent on self-destructing.

As the Rwanda Bill continues to show, the various factions within the Conservatives are more concerned with jockeying for position for life after Rishi Sunak’s leadership.