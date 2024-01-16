Labour needs to lay out its vision if it is to overcome electoral deficit following boundary changes
But despite polling predicting a majority for the Opposition at the next general election, it won’t be straightforward for Labour following boundary changes.
The changes leave Labour needing a historic swing to win the general election, expected to be called later this year. If Starmer is to become prime minister then his party will have to achieve a swing of 12.7 points from the Conservatives.
A lot of parallels have been drawn between Tony Blair and Starmer. But the swing would need to be larger than the 10.2 points Blair’s Labour managed in 1997.
The fact that the prospect of Labour securing a majority at the next General Election is even being discussed highlights the Tories Party’s fall from grace. Let’s not forget this was the party that secured a landslide victory in 2019, delivering a majority of 80. Of course Labour’s leadership deserves credit for turning the party around into a credible electoral force. But it has clearly been helped by the Tories hell-bent on self-destructing.
As the Rwanda Bill continues to show, the various factions within the Conservatives are more concerned with jockeying for position for life after Rishi Sunak’s leadership.
What this new research highlights is that everything is still a lot to play for ahead of the next general election. And Labour needs to start laying out a coherent vision backed with meaningful policy proposals if it wants a majority at the next election.
