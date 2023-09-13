Labour needs to pledge a mass transit network for West Yorkshire in its manifesto and deliver it - The Yorkshire Post says
While London and the South East has been heavily invested in, even flagship national projects like HS2 have seemingly been parked when it comes to them extending into Yorkshire, as was originally the plan.
All signs point to Labour forming the next Government - most likely with a healthy majority. But the closer we get to a General Election, the more questions are going to be asked of Labour’s vision for Government.
It won’t simply be able to blame the Tories when Sir Keir Starmer assumes the keys to 10 Downing Street.
Labour needs to start outlining a vision for Yorkshire made up of concrete ideas. For example backing a mass transit system for West Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire’s Labour Mayor Tracy Brabin has called for the party to promise to build a mass transit in its General Election manifesto.
She argues that by putting down a commitment in print it would bring in private investment for the project.
As we have repeatedly seen, in order to win business confidence, the Government needs not only an ambitious vision but also a desire to deliver it.
There is clearly a need for a mass transit network in West Yorkshire. Leeds is said to be the largest city in Western Europe without one.
But the network can’t just be Leeds centric. There are underserved areas around West Yorkshire that need to feel the benefit of such a network.
It’s worth pointing out that the Tories also pledged a mass transit network for this part of the region in their manifesto for the previous General Election. Boris Johnson even pledged to “remedy” the absence of a mass transit system. It’s one thing making promises and another delivering them.