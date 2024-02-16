All Sections
Labour on path to power as Reform's by-election performances add to Tory woes: The Yorkshire Post says

Thumping by-election defeats have become an all-too-familiar experience for the Conservatives in the past few years and voters’ clear dissatisfaction with the Government is showing little sign of waning as a General Election looms.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:45 GMT

While Rishi Sunak may have attempted to downplay his party’s latest defeats in the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections as a case of “midterm” elections being traditionally difficult for incumbent Governments, that rather half-hearted defence is undermined by the fact that we are rapidly coming towards the end of this Parliamentary term – a point where polls normally tighten in favour of the governing party.

The Prime Minister did have a pertinent point though when he suggested there is limited enthusiasm for Labour, after lower turnout in both seats than would typically be expected in competitive by-elections.

However, one area of major concern for the Conservative party will be the strong performance of the right-wing Reform party, which finished third in both seats. In the case of Kingswood, their candidate’s 2,578 votes were higher than Labour’s winning margin of 2,501 over the Tories. That illustrates the huge electoral danger Reform poses to the Conservatives.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to the media while visiting Harlow Police Station in Essex. Picture: Dan Kitwood/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to the media while visiting Harlow Police Station in Essex. Picture: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire
Firstly, the party is clearly splitting the Tory vote – making the path to Labour victories simpler. Unlike the 2019 election, when Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party did not stand candidates in Conservative-held seats, Reform is currently pledging to stand candidates in every constituency.

If Mr Sunak and the Tories decide to tack right on issues like immigration to convince potential Reform voters to stick with them, that will leave Labour a bigger opening with centre-ground voters.

Labour seems on the path to power.

