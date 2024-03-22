Labour’s proposed expansion of devolution is to be welcomed but it needs to be backed with funding

Whether that is through speaking out on issues affecting the region or by intervening in matters where they have been granted powers, mayors have shown what devolution can bring to Yorkshire.

However, there are still limits that leave them hamstrung when it comes to doing what is best for their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Therefore Labour’s pledge to hand mayors new powers over housing and planning, energy and transport, matching the kind currently held by London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester, is to be welcomed.

Deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner speaks at the Convention of the North. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

However, local mayors will also need to be backed with the right level of funding from central government to enable them to make the most of these powers. Especially if taxation is going to continue to be centralised.

Devolution falls short when local leaders are not given proper powers and the funding to roll out policy effectively.

Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner promises that a Labour government will “smash to pieces” the top-down, Whitehall-knows-best government of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitehall has proven a great source of frustration for local leaders. And devolution campaigners will welcome Rayner’s words.

There is no way Whitehall mandarins know better about communities up here in Yorkshire than local leaders, who live amongst and are accountable to the people in this region.