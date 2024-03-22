Labour’s proposed expansion of devolution is to be welcomed but it needs to be backed with funding
Whether that is through speaking out on issues affecting the region or by intervening in matters where they have been granted powers, mayors have shown what devolution can bring to Yorkshire.
However, there are still limits that leave them hamstrung when it comes to doing what is best for their communities.
Therefore Labour’s pledge to hand mayors new powers over housing and planning, energy and transport, matching the kind currently held by London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester, is to be welcomed.
However, local mayors will also need to be backed with the right level of funding from central government to enable them to make the most of these powers. Especially if taxation is going to continue to be centralised.
Devolution falls short when local leaders are not given proper powers and the funding to roll out policy effectively.
Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner promises that a Labour government will “smash to pieces” the top-down, Whitehall-knows-best government of the past.
Whitehall has proven a great source of frustration for local leaders. And devolution campaigners will welcome Rayner’s words.
There is no way Whitehall mandarins know better about communities up here in Yorkshire than local leaders, who live amongst and are accountable to the people in this region.
The proof, however, will be when Labour Ministers in a future government are told to loosen their grip on policy. Will the party be as willing to embrace the reality of devolution?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.