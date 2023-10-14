Lack of timeline for Northern Powerhouse Rail sums up shambolic approach to transport - The Yorkshire Post says

The fact that there is no timeline for Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) shows just how shambolic the Government’s planning is when it comes to transport in the region.

The whole gamut of announcements off the back of the cancellation of HS2, including updating plans for NPR, seem like they have been written on the back of a cigarette packet.

The Government had to row back on certain promises made as part of the new Network North plans almost instantaneously, later admitting they were only “illustrative projects that could be funded” using money saved on HS2.

It is abundantly clear that there is a complete collapse of trust in the Government across the region.

And at the heart of the betrayal around HS2 is a lack of honesty, whether that is deliberate obfuscation around HS2 or rehashing projects that have already been delivered as if they were something new.

When the regional mayors were left wrong-footed by the Network North plans, it showed that the Government was simply trying to save face over the HS2 debacle. It also summed up neatly how the Government views the North.

It is a testament to the Mayors that they have all spoken out for the North. Refusing to accept breathtaking incompetence silently. And it isn’t party political either. One of the most proactive has been Andy Street, the Tory Mayor for the West Midlands, when it comes to trying to salvage the HS2 plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innovative digital businesses have voiced their concerns repeatedly about the poor transport infrastructure and the need for HS2 and NPR.