Lack of transparency around disciplinary hearing for North Yorkshire Police officer undermines trust - The Yorkshire Post says
This isn’t just an issue for the Metropolitan Police force. And the key to winning back trust is transparency. That is why The Yorkshire Post challenged the decision for a disciplinary hearing for a North Yorkshire Police officer accused of abusing women to be held behind closed doors.
Legally Qualified Chair Gerald Sydenham has refused to reverse the decision.
The officer in question faces serious charges of gross misconduct and could potentially be sacked, after the hearing in Northallerton. He allegedly subjected multiple women to “unwanted, abusive, controlling or coercive behaviour”.
Policing by consent is central to British law and order. Making trust in police forces all the more important. Trust that is undermined by the secretive nature of hearings such as these.
All it does is exacerbates the already growing disconnect between the public and police forces.
What is doubly disappointing is the reaction, or lack thereof, from North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe.
She has refused to comment on the decision, claiming it “wouldn’t be appropriate”. How can it not be appropriate for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to comment. The post exists to scrutinise and challenge the police force.
Given that one of her predecessors Philip Allott resigned after his ill-judged comments that women needed to be "streetwise" following Sarah Everard's murder, Metcalfe might be expected to show more interest in this hearing and a lack of transparency around it.