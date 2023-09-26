Laser attacks on Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew need to stop immediately - The Yorkshire Post says

Targeting air ambulance crews trying to do their job with lasers is an “act of senseless stupidity”, as a spokeswoman for Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) described it.

The first question that needs to be asked is why would anyone do such a thing that jeopardises not only the wellbeing of these selfless heroes but also potentially risks the lives of those that they are trying to save.

One of the YAA’s technical crew was hit in the eye on Friday evening, resulting in a burn on his cornea. This just highlights the seriousness of the situation.

And it is not just the crew on the aircraft that is put at risk but also the lives of those on the ground.

The fact that the charity says that there has been a “disturbing rapid escalation” in laser attacks shows that urgent action needs to be taken to tackle this issue.

Part of the solution lies in education. Those who are responsible for these laser attacks need to understand the consequences of their actions.

Not only could they end up ruining the lives of others but also their own - if the worst was to happen.

And the responsibility for educating people about the dangers of these powerful lasers lies with the community - from family and friends to schools and government.

There is also a strong case for better regulation when it comes to the sale of these products. Just as regulation had to be tightened up around the flying of drones by members of the public following a spate of near misses with commercial aircraft.