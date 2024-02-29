All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Late TV chef and one half of the Hairy Bikers Dave Myers showed that cooking was for everyone

Tributes have been flowing in since the death of Dave Myers was announced earlier today. The TV chef died aged 66 after fighting cancer for the past couple of years.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 29th Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT

Best known as one half of the Hairy Bikers, Dave Myers had a huge impact on the way cookery shows were presented in this country.

Before he and his good friend Si King broke onto television screens, shows always seemed to be presented in a sterile way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But when the Hairy Bikers came to prominence they did so by speaking the common language of food. It made the idea of cooking accessible to people who otherwise didn’t think they could do it. The duo had a huge impact, inspiring a generation of men to get into the kitchen and start cooking.

The tributes that have been paid to Dave Myers also highlight just how high of a regard he was held in by his peers.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.