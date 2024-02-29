Late TV chef and one half of the Hairy Bikers Dave Myers showed that cooking was for everyone

Best known as one half of the Hairy Bikers, Dave Myers had a huge impact on the way cookery shows were presented in this country.

Before he and his good friend Si King broke onto television screens, shows always seemed to be presented in a sterile way.

But when the Hairy Bikers came to prominence they did so by speaking the common language of food. It made the idea of cooking accessible to people who otherwise didn’t think they could do it. The duo had a huge impact, inspiring a generation of men to get into the kitchen and start cooking.