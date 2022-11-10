Leeds Children’s Hospital's 'Super Saturday' highlights issues in healthcare - The Yorkshire Post says

A Father Christmas on a cherry picker outside Leeds Children's Hospital waves at children through windows in 2020. PIC: James Hardisty.

The number of people in England waiting to start hospital treatment rose to 7.1 million at the end of September, the highest since records began. It is unacceptably poor for patients but also shows how difficult it is for staff working in the overstretched NHS.

Leeds Children’s Hospital is even having to go so far as to put on extra clinics and operations this weekend to shift some of its backlog.

Some eight extra operations have been planned alongside 42 outpatient appointments for what is being dubbed “Super Saturday”.

That and the fact that nurses have taken the decision to strike is evidence enough that all parts of the NHS have been stretched to near breaking point. And it could only get worse as we get deeper into the winter months.

It paints a picture of an existential crisis in the healthcare system. A system that can ill afford further pain from austerity measures.