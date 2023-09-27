Leeds is in the middle of its next industrial revolution and it’s being driven by the digital sector - Stuart Clarke

Leeds is in the middle of its next industrial revolution. The city's digital sector is growing, creating thriving businesses, new jobs and supporting the supply chain across the county and beyond.

Once a year, the digital sector comes together for the Leeds Digital Festival. It's a chance to be inspired, meet new people and collaborate. Over the years, the Festival has supported people to take their first role in the sector or start to climb the career ladder. Many of our city's digital leaders have made lasting friendships through networking.

Now in its eighth year, the Festival is the UK's largest open platform tech event. It plays host to 240 events, celebrating all things tech and digital, and will feature firms and speakers from across the globe.

Highlights during this year's Festival include a visit from Paul Scully, Minister for Tech and Digital Economy, who said, "Leeds is a leading hub for innovative, creative, and transformative digital solutions with a thriving ecosystem of digital and tech businesses".

Stuart Clarke is director of Leeds Digital Festival.

The Festival was also pleased to welcome Clare Barclay, CEO of Microsoft UK, who took part in a fireside chat with Tom Riordan from Leeds City Council.

But the Festival isn't just about the higher-profile names. It's about bringing together the whole tech sector. We've seen the smallest start-ups take their place alongside international tech firms, all intending to collaborate and make Leeds the largest tech hub outside London.

Why is this important? A study commissioned by Leeds Digital Festival, shows that while the national cyber sector has declined by 0.6 per cent, Leeds' growth rate is 9.9 per cent. The study was developed in partnership with The Data City, a fast-growing scale-up company using AI-driven insight to understand the world's industries better.

It's clear that Leeds is experiencing significant growth in its digital industries, bucking the trend of an overall UK decline.

The study also shows that several key sectors in Leeds outperform the national averages, including the Net Zero economy, software development, agency market, fintech, and the space economy. Companies registered in Leeds are growing their headcount at an average of 4.2 per cent a year, similar to the UK-wide average.

The Leeds tech community is undeniably growing, with the Leeds Digital Festival continuing to nourish, excite and evolve the sector. We're leaving a lasting legacy while establishing the groundwork for an exciting future.

Despite the recent economic turmoil, Leeds' firms are exhibiting positive development in various industries, increasing their employee headcount and outperforming national norms in all the top sectors in the tech and cyber area.

Growth comes from a wide range of businesses, from start-ups to multinational brands. Kroll, the New York-based provider of data, technology and insights related to risk, governance and growth, recently acquired Leeds Leeds-based technology firm Crisp. It shows our city can enable entrepreneurs to realise their potential.

The start-up scene spans Fintech, Health Tech and many other key sectors. Tred is one of the first debit cards that allows customers to track and offset their carbon emissions. Leeds is bursting at the seams with good ideas.

Entrepreneurs can find the support they need with a range of local incubators and accelerators. The Female Founders Incubator offers up to £20,000 of business support and a peer network to help members grow.

Leeds has long led the UK in its digital connectivity. Talent is the lifeblood of digital businesses, and close relationships with universities ensure that graduates have well-paid careers open to them.

The universities are essential in producing tech talent and fostering innovation in the region. Earlier this year, The University of Leeds hosted Digital Universities UK, a conference that brings together higher education, business, and government leaders at the forefront of technology and innovation.

While Nexus Leeds created a supportive community for innovators that is already home to world-leading companies like data-cloud business Snowflake and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) education services provider, Yondar.

The determination to drive forward with positive change is clear. Zandra Moore, CEO and Co-founder of Leeds-based software specialists Panintelligence, has joined a taskforce set up in conjunction with the Cabinet Office to increase the number of women-led, high-growth businesses, focusing on regions outside of London. It aims to tackle the need for more funding that women-led businesses (where more than half of the directors associated with the business are female) receive. Only 5 per cent of funding rounds in Leeds go to female-led companies.

The Festival's growth from just 50 events in 2016 has echoed the growth of the city's tech sector. Leeds has a lot to celebrate, but it's essential not to rest on our laurels.