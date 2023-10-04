Leisure centres can’t become collateral damage amidst financial difficulties for councils - The Yorkshire Post says
In fact, it is already being seen in Kirklees, where the council needs to make a £47.8m saving to avoid declaring effective bankruptcy.
Kirklees Council plans to close “essential facilities” with the future of the district’s leisure centres in question. Leisure centres could become an easy target for councils up and down the country as they struggle to balance the books.
However, shutting leisure centres is not the answer, especially when the country has a problem with obesity. People should be encouraged to lead healthier lifestyles and leisure centres are an important gateway to doing so.
They also serve other purposes such as help people rehabilitate after injuries and operations. And of course there is the social benefit. Lets not forget the consequences of loneliness within our communities.
While there are many private leisure centres opening up, they aren’t financially viable options for a lot of people. There is a risk that health and wellbeing could become a preserve of the wealthy.
That is why people in Kirklees should make their concerns known during the consultation period with Batley Sports and Tennis Centre, Colne Valley Leisure Centre and Deighton Sports Arena all earmarked for closure.
This consultation also reinforces the point that Westminster cannot leave councils to wither amidst financial difficulties.