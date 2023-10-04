Leisure centres can’t become collateral damage amidst financial difficulties for councils - The Yorkshire Post says

The effects of the financial distress that councils find themselves under will be felt by the communities those local authorities serve and the impact will be far greater on areas that are already suffering from deprivation.

In fact, it is already being seen in Kirklees, where the council needs to make a £47.8m saving to avoid declaring effective bankruptcy.

Kirklees Council plans to close “essential facilities” with the future of the district’s leisure centres in question. Leisure centres could become an easy target for councils up and down the country as they struggle to balance the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, shutting leisure centres is not the answer, especially when the country has a problem with obesity. People should be encouraged to lead healthier lifestyles and leisure centres are an important gateway to doing so.

Batley Sports and Tennis Centre is one of the leisure centres earmarked for closure.

They also serve other purposes such as help people rehabilitate after injuries and operations. And of course there is the social benefit. Lets not forget the consequences of loneliness within our communities.

While there are many private leisure centres opening up, they aren’t financially viable options for a lot of people. There is a risk that health and wellbeing could become a preserve of the wealthy.

That is why people in Kirklees should make their concerns known during the consultation period with Batley Sports and Tennis Centre, Colne Valley Leisure Centre and Deighton Sports Arena all earmarked for closure.