Let's get behind Leeds 2023 as countdown begins - The Yorkshire Post says

That a major cultural programme will be going ahead a year from today anyway is a huge testament to the arts community in Yorkshire’s largest city.

The celebration will feature 12 signature events of international significance and various smaller occasions for residents and visitors.

To start the countdown, organisers have created a new short film featuring Cross Gates’ world champion parkour athlete David Nelmes, who takes the viewer with him up and over the city’s landmarks.

David Nelmes, who is promoting Leeds 2023, looks out over the city's skyline.

Sixty-five artists and groups have already received funding to develop commissions for Leeds 2023 as work has been under way over the past 18 months.