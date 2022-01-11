Let’s tackle loneliness stigma in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as Great Winter Get Together launched – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet new research for the Jo Cox Foundation, ahead of special events to mark its Great Winter Get Together that is due to begin from January 17, reveals that only one quarter of adults feel comfortable telling a friend or relative about feeling lonely.
However the flip side is this – nearly half of those surveyed would feel positive, and react warmly, if an acquaintance approached them for support from a friendly cup of tea to going out for a neighbourhood walk or just being on the end of a phone.
With community get-togethers set to be the focal point of events to mark the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee, further progress to help people overcome the stigma of loneliness can be one of the lasting legacies of 2022 and beyond.
