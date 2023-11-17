Levelling up being further frustrated by avoidable delays - The Yorkshire Post says

Levelling up was meant to deliver meaningful change for left behind communities. Much needed projects were to be given a shot in the arm by the Government and power returned to communities.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Instead the picture painted by a new National Audit Office report shows that there have been failings contrary to those aims.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has allocated £9.5bn of funding for local government through three funds to support levelling up.

However, the projects are behind where the Department expected them to be and there are question marks around the ability of local authorities to complete projects by original deadlines.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove leaves Downing Street, London, following a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

There are multiple reasons for delay, including inflationary pressures, skills shortages and wider construction industry supply challenges.

But as the report highlights, departmental decisions have also had a detrimental impact.

Local authorities had to delay projects as several announcements were made later than planned.

One example highlighted is that of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which was launched in April 2022. Local authorities were given until August 2022 to submit investment plans but the Department for Levelling Up didn’t approve these until December 2022, leaving councils with only three months to spend their 2022-23 allocation. Communication issues have also left local authorities confused as to what funding they may receive from each fund.