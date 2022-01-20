Levelling up is Boris Johnson’s missed opportunity, what will Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss do? – The Yorkshire Post says

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is tipped to succeed Boris Johnson.

This is why those now vying to become PM, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, must set out specific plans on how they would tackle regional inequality. Leaving aside Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and his cheap shot that metro mayors have been “irrational” with their response to his rail plan, Yorkshire and the North wants Ministers to make good on their 2019 election promises.

Two new reports testify to this. The House of Lords Constitution Committee, headed by former Dewsbury MP Ann Taylor, challenges Whitehall to “rationalise the funding pots available to local government” so town halls do not waste so much money on convoluted bids.

Meanwhile the Northern Culture Inquiry, presided over by a cross-party group of MPs, is adamant in its view that the quality of life – and also educational opportunities – can be transformed with a greater focus on the arts, museums and leisure.

Yet the problem, as this Parliament approaches its mid-point, is that Mr Johnson’s government still does not know how it wants to level up the country. Rarely, if ever, has such a significant opportunity to change Britain for the better been squandered to such an extent, hence why the onus is already on the next PM to pick up the pieces if they can – or are so inclined.

