Levelling up much needed for future health emergencies - The Yorkshire Post says

A book by leading academics drives home the importance of levelling up, especially when it comes to the health and wellbeing of people living in the North.

Northern Exposure details how people in the region suffered significant inequalities compared to their Southern counterparts during the Covid pandemic.

Written by Professor Clare Bambra and Dr Natalie Bennett of Newcastle University and Dr Luke Munford and Sam Khavandi of the University of Manchester, it revealed around 2,500 deaths could have been prevented if levelling up of the North had occurred pre-pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also shows that the average Covid mortality rate during the first 13 months of the pandemic was 17 per cent higher in the North - an additional 29.4 more deaths per 100,000 people.

A Covid 19 road sign on Leeds Road in Harrogate in 2021. PIC: Gerard Binks

These are very stark figures that should be an eye-opener for anyone who doesn’t feel there is a need to tackle regional inequalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While pandemics are rare on these shores, we cannot get complacent as a country. The reason why Covid caused so much pain was because of a lack of preparedness. That has to change. In an increasingly globalised world, it would be foolish to think that another outbreak couldn’t affect Britain.

The findings from the Covid inquiry should be used to prepare a plan for any future public health emergency. Equally, a part of that preparedness is about bridging regional inequalities so that no part of the country is left more exposed than the other.