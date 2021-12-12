Lewis Hamilton’s place in F1 and British history long assured before last lap heartache in Abu Dhabi– The Yorkshire Post says

Yet, amid the acrimony on and off the track that has become a feature of this dramatic duel for the ages, Hamilton’s place in Formula One and British history has already been long assured.
After all, the 36-year-old’s achievements on the track have been matched by his accomplishments out of the drivers’ cockpit as a person of colour, UK role model and global icon willing to use his position on top of the podium to challenge racism and injustice. Long may this last.
As Hamilton himself said in 2018: “Kids, people, there are so many jobs in this sport of which anybody, no matter your ethnicity or background, can make it and fit in.”
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.