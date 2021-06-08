Litter shame on World Oceans Day – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet, while it can be assured that the sands at Carbis Bay will be spotlessly clean for Presidents Joe Biden, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and others, the same, regrettably, cannot be said for the rest of the UK coast.

Our coastline has become synonymous with plastic pollution that can endanger sea life – and, regrettably, Yorkshire has been no exception as sun-seekers have made the most of the warmer weather.

The challenge, a political generation after Margaret Thatcher led – in her own inimitable style – a litter pick in St James’s Park, London, with entrepreneur Richard Branson to highlight the issue, is what more can be done. Current policies are not working. Perhaps Britain needs to look overseas for inspiration.

What can be done to tackle plastic pollution on World Oceans Day?

