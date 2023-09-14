Little hope of tackling the small boats crisis without co-operation with the EU - The Yorkshire Post says

It is sensible for Sir Keir Starmer to insist on closer co-operation with the European Union on the small boats crisis.

This isn’t and shouldn’t be about handing control of immigration policy back to the EU.

If a deal needs to be struck whereby Britain takes in a quota of asylum seekers to bring the small boats crisis under control then so be it.

However, that quota must be proportionate and Labour would not be negotiating from a position of strength with Britain having ceased any leverage following its exit from the EU.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper arriving at Europol in The Hague, Netherlands, to discuss how Labour would tackle Channel crossings. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

But if Sir Keir were to deliver an end to small boat crossings and bring the migrant crisis under control, then that would be a major boost to the party’s long-term prospects. Therefore it is right that the Labour leader starts to lay down the foundations for constructive dialogue with the EU, for when the party, if as expected, wins the next general election.

The reality is that the whole of the developed world is going to have to take a more coordinated approach towards the migrant crisis.

Warning signs are already there that climate change is likely to make the situation worse as desperate people flee natural disasters.

Britain needs to become a leader on the matter. It is not about taking in disproportionate numbers or conversely stoking populist flames by demonising migrants but showing leadership by finding a middle ground and building a consensus where every country does its bit to ensure genuine asylum seekers are given sanctuary.