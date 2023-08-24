All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Little respite for poorest when it comes to energy bills - The Yorkshire Post says

The impacts of the energy crisis are not going away anytime soon and it will be the poorest in society who are hardest hit.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 24th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

The new Resolution Foundation report shows over one-in-three 35 per cent of English households – equivalent to 7.2 million households – will see higher energy bills this winter than they did last winter, including 47 per cent of those in the poorest tenth of households.

While Ofgem is expected to announce a reduction in the energy price cap with typical annual energy bills falling, there are wide variations in bills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the price per unit of energy falling, it will be offset by a rise in the daily standing charge and the fact that last winter’s universal £400 energy support is not being repeated.

A general view of a domestic home wireless room thermostat. PIC: Yui Mok/PA WireA general view of a domestic home wireless room thermostat. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire
A general view of a domestic home wireless room thermostat. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

It is in stark contrast to the profits that oil companies have been raking in as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which saw energy bills skyrocket.

The Government needs to keep in mind that challenges that beset families last year are not going away especially for many disadvantaged households.

While blanket support, such as the measures rolled out last year, isn’t sustainable there should be scope for targeted support for those that need it the most.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the poorest cut back even on basic essentials, it increases the risk to their health, as highlighted by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges in a letter to the Prime Minister.

Health and care practitioners also said people are missing hospital appointments because they can’t afford the bus fare. While others observed people missing or reducing their medication because they can’t afford the prescription.

Poverty is a very real issue that is only worsening. Quite often it is hidden here in Britain. But the Government cannot afford to turn a blind eye to it.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostOfgemPovertyRussiaGovernmentPrime MinisterUkraine