Livestock worrying avoidable when dog owners are responsible - The YP says

Livestock worrying really is a problem farmers can do without, given the myriad pressures on their way of life.

Now, it is hoped the police will be given greater powers to crack down on irresponsible dog owners whose pets attack such animals.

Therese Coffey, the former Environment Secretary, is planning to introduce measures she said would make it easier for the police to catch offenders and secure more prosecutions.

While a maximum fine of £1,000 can be imposed for allowing a dog to worry livestock, Ms Coffey says her plan is to increase powers for the police, suggesting that be “for seizure, giving them powers to get DNA, (or) making it easier to collect evidence like dental impressions”.

It is absolutely right that measures be taken. Earlier this year, the National Sheep Association published its annual survey into the issue of livestock worrying and, of more than 300 sheep farmers asked, 70 per cent had experienced a sheep worrying attack in the past 12 months. Across the UK, dog attacks on farm animals were estimated to cost £1.8m in 2022, according to NFU Mutual.

There is, though, a pretty simple way such problems can be avoided – for roamers to walk their dogs responsibly.

The Countryside Code reminds us that it is good practice to keep dogs on a lead around livestock – a must around Open Access land. Between March and July, it is also a legal requirement even when there is no livestock on the land.