Lord Kerslake will be missed, he was a great advocate for the region - The Yorkshire Post says

The region has lost a powerful advocate following the death of Bob Kerslake. Lord Kerslake died aged 68 after a short battle with cancer.

Former Head of the Civil Service Lord Bob Kerslake died on Saturday after "a short battle with cancer". PIC: Rebbeca Brown/PA Wire

He served as chief executive of Sheffield from 1997 before going onto helm the Homes and Communities Agency.

The former head of the UK’s civil service embodied public service and his insights into government proved invaluable for people interested in policy.

He was respected across the political spectrum and also led the review into the Manchester Arena attack.

In Yorkshire, he adopted Sheffield as his home and continued to champion the region until his death.

He understood the importance of bridging regional inequality and warned about the failure to level up in a meaningful way.