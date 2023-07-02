All Sections
Lord Kerslake will be missed, he was a great advocate for the region - The Yorkshire Post says

The region has lost a powerful advocate following the death of Bob Kerslake. Lord Kerslake died aged 68 after a short battle with cancer.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 14:50 BST
Former Head of the Civil Service Lord Bob Kerslake died on Saturday after "a short battle with cancer". PIC: Rebbeca Brown/PA WireFormer Head of the Civil Service Lord Bob Kerslake died on Saturday after "a short battle with cancer". PIC: Rebbeca Brown/PA Wire
He served as chief executive of Sheffield from 1997 before going onto helm the Homes and Communities Agency.

The former head of the UK’s civil service embodied public service and his insights into government proved invaluable for people interested in policy.

He was respected across the political spectrum and also led the review into the Manchester Arena attack.

In Yorkshire, he adopted Sheffield as his home and continued to champion the region until his death.

He understood the importance of bridging regional inequality and warned about the failure to level up in a meaningful way.

As the Mayor of London says, Lord Kerslake was “a true public servant”

