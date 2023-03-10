Mass transit system for West Yorkshire is much needed - The Yorkshire Post says

The plans should not be approached with a Leeds-centric lens as it is important that conurbations across this part of the county are also given equal consideration.
There is a real economic opportunity attached to a bold and ambitious transit system that allows people to get around towns and cities better.
Officials will forgive those that are sceptical after previous proposals for a Trolleybus scheme in Leeds were shelved.
However, things are different this time around. This scheme will be dependent on the will of the people in the region and not the whims of Whitehall.
The mass transit system would provide the sort of connectivity that is forward looking and will open up access not just in West Yorkshire but the wider region and Britain as well.
These forward looking proposals should not be looked at as an infrastructure project but instead be viewed as a great enabler of social mobility.
It would be an investment in future generations helping young people in places like Kirklees and Halifax access opportunities in neighbouring boroughs. It would also give businesses confidence in setting up bases across the region.
Given that there is a drive towards net zero and cities are already setting our clean air zones, it’s imperative that the public transport network is fit for purpose heading into the future and a mass transit system will be key.
Delivering such an ambitious project won’t come without disruption but that is a price worth paying to bring the transport network up to date in this part of the world.