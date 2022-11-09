Maternity rights don’t need rolling back, they need to be extended - Griselda Togobo

It will further alienate female voters, considering the success of campaigns such as Joeli Brearley‘s March Of The Mummies which was launched in protest against the high cost of childcare in the UK.

According to ONS data, for the first time in decades, the number of women leaving the workforce due to caregiving responsibility has increased. That is not just about women failing to break through the glass ceiling. The problem is more fundamental than that.

Maternity rights are not just about women taking time out to have babies as a lifestyle choice. This policy area impacts both men, women and society as a whole. Should one decide to have them, children should not be a burden borne by just parents as society ultimately benefits when these children become the future labour force.

Griselda Togobo is managing director of women's business network Forward Ladies. PIC: James Hardisty.

Paternity leave for fathers in the UK is embarrassing compared to other European countries. Fathers in the UK are offered ten days of leave whereas eligible expectant mothers can take up to 52 weeks of maternity leave. This is evidence that we still believe caring for children can only be a woman's job. The women who take the time out are worried about the impact it will have on their careers and pay.

Sadly, one in four dads still do not use their full paternity leave entitlement due to work pressures and the stigma still attached to men wanting to take more time off as caregivers.

Families face another barrier when it is time to return to work as the cost of a full-time nursery place for a child under two is now £274 per week in 2022. This amount is uncapped, and the cost is simply unaffordable for many low-income families who have to choose between returning to work or staying home and trying to survive on one person’s income. The high cost of childcare is forcing women in Britain out of work, disproportionately impacting those in lower-paid jobs at the start of their careers.

At this rate, the birth rate in the developed world will continue to plummet if women who decide to have children are penalised for having them.

And it isn't only the cost of childcare holding women back, but also the difficulty of accessing childcare in ways that fit around paid work schedules. With the drive for employees to return to offices, many women have found that their employers are less inclined to support flexible working requests that would allow them to make childcare and working hours compatible. And, there is also the discrimination that part-time and flexible working parents face which hinders their ability to progress up the career ladder.

We should look to countries such as Germany and Sweden for inspiration, where parents are supported, to ensure that both men and women have the flexibility and security to take time off when they become parents.

Take Germany, for example, the costs for daycare is not capped, but a small amount can be reclaimed through taxes. The state subsidised daycare in Germany, so all parents below a specific annual gross salary can access childcare for free. And public schools and universities are still free for all children in Germany. In Sweden, childcare costs are reasonable, and you also get paid for having your first child, and slightly more per child if you have more children until the child(ren) is 20 years old. Universities continue to be free of charge. These societies value working families and are investing in them to ensure they continue to contribute to society as their skills and expertise allow them to.

In these countries, fathers are far more likely to take time out to care for their children, and flexible working is the norm for all employees. Both parents in gainful flexible employment also mean that children have higher levels of well-being and are less likely to live in poverty. 3.6 million children in the UK are still living in poverty which is a disgrace in a country with such resources and wealth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children are the future labour workforce and will pay for our future pensions, just like our work today is paying for our parents pension. That is how society works. Parents should not have to choose between putting their children into care and earning enough to live.

I am privileged enough to have two children. Lack of flexibility drove me to start my own business, supporting leaders in building more inclusive workplaces. Although it has worked out well for me, this is not the case for many parents. Imagine investing so much time, money and energy into your career and then having to choose between your career and having children because having both just seems unattainable for most women. This is unacceptable.

Maternity rights don't need rolling back - they need investment and to be further extended to cover the needs of both men and women.