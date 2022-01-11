Michael Gove, show us the levelling up money – The Yorkshire Post says

Michael Gove is the Levelling Up Secretary.

The Levelling Up Secretary suggested that there will be sufficient money to improve productivity across the regions, including Yorkshire and the North, before becoming rather coy and evasive on when he intends to finally publish the long-awaited White Paper setting out the Government’s policy prospectus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gove, this is not good enough. Having raised expectations prior to the last election, the shameless way in which your London Government has now broken so many of its commitments – most recently on Northern Powerhouse Rail and the eastern leg of HS2 – means that you have lost any right to be the ultimate arbiter on this matter.

Michael Gove is the Levelling Up Secretary.

Secretary of State, it should be local leaders, mayors and chief executives – the very people who know what is needed to bring greater prosperity to every region and, in doing so, enhance the national economy – to judge whether the Government’s vision extends beyond the ‘sprucing up’ of favoured towns for party political advantage.

But they cannot be expected to give their verdict – or even confirm a willingness to take Mr Gove at his word – until they have seen the detail of a White Paper that was promised in December 2019 and which now appears to be delayed yet again for reasons only known to Ministers. Over to you, Mr Gove.