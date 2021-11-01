Michael Palin should blame bishops over Church failures – The Yorkshire Post says

SIR MICHAEL Palin, the Sheffield-born actor, writer and broadcaster, is right to be concerned about dwindling church congregations after the Covid-pandemic led to so many religious services being held digitally.

By YP Comment
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:35 pm
Sir Michael Palin is backing a campaign to safeguard the future of churches across the UK.

Yet, as he backs the National Churches Trust’s fundraising, he should also be taking CoE leaders to task for not realising the potential of their churches as community assets.

Many churches have remodelled themselves thanks to the more innovating clergy. Others have not and their sorry state does a disservice when the Church itself is campaigning on social justice.

This, after all, is the county where attempts to convert a former CoE school in Arkengarthdale in the Dales into affordable housing for local people were thwarted by archaic Church rules and it will now converted into a tourism venture.

Yes, local churches deserve support – but the CoE’s leadership also needs to step up to the plate.

