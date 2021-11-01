Michael Palin should blame bishops over Church failures – The Yorkshire Post says

Sir Michael Palin is backing a campaign to safeguard the future of churches across the UK.

Yet, as he backs the National Churches Trust’s fundraising, he should also be taking CoE leaders to task for not realising the potential of their churches as community assets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many churches have remodelled themselves thanks to the more innovating clergy. Others have not and their sorry state does a disservice when the Church itself is campaigning on social justice.

Justin Welby is the Archbishop of York.

This, after all, is the county where attempts to convert a former CoE school in Arkengarthdale in the Dales into affordable housing for local people were thwarted by archaic Church rules and it will now converted into a tourism venture.

Yes, local churches deserve support – but the CoE’s leadership also needs to step up to the plate.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.