Migrant crisis shows failure of Government policy - The Yorkshire Post says

The processing centre in Manston is being overwhelmed and the Home Secretary stands accused of not signing off on the booking of hotel accommodation for migrants.

As Environment Minister Mark Spencer says, we have an obligation to look after these people, whatever position people take on migrants coming over on small boats across the English Channel,

A lot of emphasis has been put on stopping boats but the lack of preparations for dealing with those who do make the journey across is now beginning to bear fruit. The Government’s widely criticised Rwanda policy is not going to solve mismanagement of this scale.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has come under criticism for her handling of the migrant crisis. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

It also shows that the people of Linton-on-Ouse were right to oppose plans to house asylum seekers at the former RAF base in the village.

The main question was about suitability and not opposition against migrants being homed in a safe and humane environment.

A lot of migrants are being housed in hotels across the country including in Yorkshire. Hotels in Scarborough, Wakefield and recently North Ferriby have become accommodation for these people. It’s not fair nor sustainable to keep them in hotels and the Home Office needs to come up with a plan to deal with the situation.

The asylum system is simply not up to scratch and that coupled with the Government’s failure of its own stated aim of cutting off Channel crossings has resulted in this crisis.

The Government has no choice but to work cooperatively with France to deter crossings.